McHugh (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits while striking out one across one inning in Sunday's loss against the Yankees.

McHugh came into the game in the 10th inning and recorded two outs rather quickly, but the wheels came off since then -- he gave up three straight hits that resulted in four runs before he was able to close things out. The fact that he tossed 16 of his 24 pitches for strikes is certainly an encouraging sign going forward, but that's where the positives end for the veteran right-hander, who has now allowed three earned runs in two of his three relief appearances this season.