McHugh will serve as the opener during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McHugh tossed three scoreless innings against the Blue Jays and struck out six in that appearances, and he'll take the mound to begin Wednesday's nightcap. The right-hander has posted a 1.87 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 33.2 innings across 19 appearances (three starts) to begin the season.
