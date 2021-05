McHugh will serve as the Rays' opener for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

McHugh pitched out of the bullpen in his first four outings of 2021, but he'll now serve as an opener for a second straight appearance. The right-hander worked as an opener Thursday and struck out five in two perfect innings. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is slated to serve as Wednesday's primary pitcher.