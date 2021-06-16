The Rays placed McHugh on the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

McHugh will face an uncertain timeline to return from the IL; his absence could last just one or two days if he's merely experience side effects of a vaccine shot, or he could be sidelined for more than a week if he's tested positive for the virus. The Rays recalled Chris Mazza from Triple-A Durham to provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen while McHugh is deactivated. After a rough April, McHugh has been one of the Rays' top relievers over the past month and a half, submitting a 0.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB in 18 innings over his last 11 appearances.