McHugh secured his third hold in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, firing three scoreless innings during which he allowed just one hit and recorded six strikeouts.

McHugh's string of dominant multi-inning efforts continued in stellar fashion Sunday, as he needed only 33 pitches to record nine outs, with six of those impressively coming via punchout. The veteran right-hander has now authored nine straight scoreless appearances to lower his ERA and WHIP to 1.87 and 0.98, respectively; moreover, he's taken his swing-and-miss stuff to a career-best level, as evidenced by a 13.4 K/9 and 38.5 percent strikeout rate.