McHugh pitched two perfect innings and struck out three in a 4-0 win in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Cleveland. He did not factor in the decision.

McHugh was the first of five Tampa Bay pitchers to limit Cleveland to no hits in this seven-inning contest. The right-hander has mostly been a reliever this year, and to great effect -- he has a 1.77 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 53:7 K:BB across 35.2 innings. McHugh has added four holds and a 2-1 record in 20 appearances.