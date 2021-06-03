McHugh, who fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and a walk while recording five strikeouts in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday, has an 0.69 ERA and 15.9 K/9 across the 13 innings covering his last nine appearances.

A conventional starter for most of his career, McHugh has mostly shifted to an opener/long-relief role during his first Rays season with considerable success. The veteran right-hander has coaxed his ERA from an unsightly 10.13 to 3.44 during his aforementioned stretch of dominance and has displayed considerable versatility in terms of the different roles he's been able to take on effectively.