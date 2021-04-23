McHugh (back) threw off a mound Friday and will do so again Sunday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

McHugh has been on the injured list since Sunday with a lower-back strain, but the fact that he's already advanced to mound work suggests it won't be a long absence. He'll be eligible to return Wednesday, though it's not yet clear if that's his target return date.

