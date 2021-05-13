McHugh did not allow a hit, but walked a batter and struck out two over two innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Wednesday.

McHugh was deployed as an opener Wednesday after appearing out of the bullpen in his first four outings this year. He faced the minimum six hitters after he walked Luke Voit in the second but got Aaron Hicks to ground into an inning-ending 3-5-3 double play. The 34-year-old has had a pair of shaky outings but has otherwise been pretty reliant in multi-inning scenarios. His 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP isn't a pretty sight but he does own a respectable 12:2 K:BB over 9.1 innings.