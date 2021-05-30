McHugh is scheduled to serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McHugh has maxed out at three innings and 45 pitches this season, so that should represent the upper bounds of his workload Sunday before he gives way to Josh Fleming, who is expected to serve as a bulk reliever for Tampa Bay. After a rocky April, McHugh has developed into a trusted multi-inning weapon for the Rays over the past month. Through seven outings in May spanning 10.1 frames, McHugh has posted an 0.87 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB.