The Rays have selected Ledbetter with the 55th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Ledbetter has done nothing but hit the past two years, first as a sophomore at Samford (1.047 OPS), then in the New England Collegiate Baseball League last summer (1.117 OPS), and finally after transferring to Mississippi State for his junior year. He had more walks (47) than strikeouts (36) this spring while slashing .320/.452/.574 with 12 home runs and 17 steals on 18 attempts in 53 games. Ledbetter's exit velocities portend average game power, and it's possible he ends up in left field, so there will be a lot of pressure on his bat. Despite his success on the bases, he grades out as a 50-grade runner.