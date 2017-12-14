Murray agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Rays on Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.

Murray tossed 40.2 innings for Triple-A Lehigh within the Phillies' system in 2017, posting a 5.53 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 45:15 K:BB. The right-hander didn't see any time on a major-league mound last year, but appeared in 24 games out of the bullpen for Philadelphia in 2016, although he wasn't able to secure any sort of role and tallied just a 6.25 ERA during those outings. Looking ahead, Murray will provide organizational depth for Tampa Bay, but could wind up starting the 2018 campaign in Triple-A Durham.