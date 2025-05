The Rays optioned Seabold to Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

He'll give up his spot in the Tampa Bay bullpen to right-hander Kevin Kelly (glute), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. After getting a call-up from Durham on May 9, Seabold made just two relief appearances for the Rays and gave up an earned run on six hits and one walk over 3.2 innings.