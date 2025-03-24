The Rays reassigned Seabold to minor-league camp Sunday.

Seabold previously made 19 starts at the big-league level between stops with the Red Sox and Rockies from 2021 through 2023, but he fell short in his bid for a spot in the Rays' Opening Day rotation. The 29-year-old right-hander will head to Triple-A Durham to begin the campaign, but after excelling in the Korea Baseball Organization with the Samsung Lions last season and acquitting himself well in Grapefruit League play this spring (4.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, .171 batting average against in 11 innings), Seabold could be in the mix for starts with the Rays later on in 2025.