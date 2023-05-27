Criswell (1-1) earned the win in Friday's 9-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings.

Criswell struggled as a bulk reliever versus Milwaukee last Sunday, but he got another chance in that role versus the Dodgers and didn't disappoint. He's made four appearances this season across two big-league stints and holds a 6.46 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB. Despite his solid outing Friday, Criswell is a candidate to be sent down to Triple-A when Tyler Glasnow (oblique) is activated off injured reserve this weekend.