Criswell (0-1) took the loss in Sunday's 6-4 loss against the Brewers. He allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over 4.2 innings.

Criswell made his first MLB appearance since April 21, going 4.2 innings in relief of Jalen Beeks, who served as an opener for the contest. Criswell served up two-run homers to Rowdy Tellez in the fourth and William Contreras in the fifth on the way to a season-high 5 runs allowed. Though Criswell could work his way into streaming conversations if he continues to work in long relief, the 26-year-old can largely be ignored in season-long formats.