The Rays plan to select Criswell's contract from Triple-A Durham to have him start Monday's game in Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Monday likely would have been Ryan Yarbrough's day to pitch, but he was needed to cover five innings in long relief during Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Yankees after starter Luis Patino coughed up nine earned runs while recording just four outs before departing the contest. As a result, the Rays will turn to Criswell to make his team debut Monday in what could end up being a brief stint in the big leagues. Since being claimed off waivers from the Angels in mid-July and outrighted off the 40-man roster a few days later, Criswell has been pitching 3-to-4 innings in his starts with Durham. Over 27.1 total innings with the affiliate this season, Criswell has produced a 3.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB.