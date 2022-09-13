site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-cooper-criswell-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings in Monday's spot start against the Blue Jays. Josh Fleming is up to take Criswell's spot on the active roster.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read