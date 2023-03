Criswell was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Rays on Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Criswell pitched exceptionally well in the Grapefruit League with a 0.79 ERA and 0.62 WHIP over six appearances and 11.1 innings, but he falls victim to the depth of pitching in the Tampa Bay system. He's likely to be up at some point in a middle-innings role for the Rays in 2023.