Criswell was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Criswell has posted a 5.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 25 innings this season at the major-league level, but he'll give the Rays a fresh bullpen arm as Wednesday's opener Jalen Beeks heads back to the farm.
More News
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Reclaims starting gig at Triple-A•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Following opener•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Joins roster for doubleheader•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Coming up Saturday for spot start•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Likely to work in bulk role•