Criswell has made two starts for Triple-A Durham since being optioned to the affiliate July 16, allowing two unearned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over nine innings.

Despite the pair of strong outings, Criswell is still holding down a 4.63 ERA and 1.46 WHIP while striking out 51 over 56.1 innings at Triple-A this season. Though his numbers don't jump off the page, Criswell may still find himself as the next man up to join the big club if the Rays require a starter or bulk reliever at any point in August. The Rays optioned the struggling Taj Bradley to Triple-A on Monday and appear set to give Zack Littell a look as their new No. 5 starter, though Littell likely won't have a long leash.