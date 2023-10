Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old was called up Saturday and gave up four runs (three earned) over three innings against the Blue Jays, so he'll be sent down in favor of a fresh arm. Criswell will finish the regular season with a 5.73 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB over 33 innings out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay.