Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.
Criswell latest stint on the active roster lasted just two days. He tossed three innings of relief Thursday against the Cardinals in his lone appearance, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits without recording a strikeout or walk. Josh Fleming (elbow) returned from the 60-day injured list to take his place on the roster.
