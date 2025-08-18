Hummel and the Rays agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Hummel elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Astros earlier this week, but he has quickly found another opportunity with Tampa Bay. The outfielder will likely report to Triple-A Durham, and it's possible that he could earn a promotion to the major-league roster later this year. Hummel has played in 37 games with the Orioles and Astros this year, producing a disappointing .170 average with three home runs, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base over 88 at-bats.