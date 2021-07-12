The Rays have selected Kinney with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Kinney is a big-bodied high school infielder from Tennessee with big-time power in his bat. He won't provide much defensive value, as he is a shaky defender even at second or third base, but his bat has a chance to profile anywhere. He isn't a great athlete, and could continue to fill out his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, so perhaps he slides all the way to first base or designated hitter. However, the impact potential from a hit and power standpoint has drawn comparisons to Mike Moustakas - like Moose, Kinney bats left-handed.