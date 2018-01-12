Rays' Corey Dickerson: Avoids arbitration

Dickerson agreed to a one-year, $5.95 million deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.

This marked the second year as an arbitration-eligible player for Dickerson, who received a $2.925 million raise from last offseason. During the 2017 campaign, the outfielder slashed .282/.325/.490 with 27 home runs and 62 RBI in 150 games. For fantasy purposes, Dickerson remains a cheap power bat, but with the shortcomings of the Rays' offense, RBI and runs may be hard to provide.