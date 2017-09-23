Rays' Corey Dickerson: Bat shows life in win

Dickerson went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in Friday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Dickerson has been mired in a miserable second half that is in stark contrast to the stellar production he generated prior to the All-Star break. Friday's tally represented only his third multi-hit effort of September and still leaves his monthly line at an unsightly .151/.182/.264. Dickerson's biggest downturns have been in contact rate and wOBA, as he's seen his strikeout rate rise from 21.4 percent to 29.1 percent and his wOBA drop from .376 to .279 in the second half.