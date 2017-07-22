Rays' Corey Dickerson: Belts 18th homer Friday
Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Rangers.
It's Dickerson 18th homer of the year but his first in almost a month, and he'd produced a sluggish .233/.269/.315 slash line in 19 games between blasts. The 28-year-old is still on pace for his best campaign since leaving Colorado, but without the benefit of playing his home games at Coors Field a second-half fade remains a distinct possibility.
