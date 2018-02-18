Rays' Corey Dickerson: Designated for assignment

Dickerson was designated for assignment by the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is somewhat surprising, as Dickerson is coming off an All-Star campaign and recently agreed to a one-year, $5.95 million contract with the Rays, avoiding arbitration. The 28-year-old did hit just .232/.273/.397 over the final three months of the season, though he still finished the year with a respectable .282/.325/.490 line and 27 homers in 150 games. Dickerson should draw plenty of interest on waivers.