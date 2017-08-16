Play

Rays' Corey Dickerson: Drops to sixth in order

Dickerson will start in left field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dickerson had manned the leadoff spot for the previous seven games, but after going 4-for-32 (.125 average) during that time, he'll be moved down in the order in favor of Brad Miller. The door isn't completely closed on Dickerson settling back in atop the lineup, though he'll may need to string together several quality performances at the dish before manager Kevin Cash revisits the situation.

