Rays' Corey Dickerson: Headed to bench Monday
Dickerson is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With the left-handed CC Sabathia taking the mound for the Yankees, the Rays will start Cesar Puello in left field to get another righty bat in the lineup. Dickerson will likely return to the lineup Tuesday, when Sonny Gray heads to the hill for New York.
