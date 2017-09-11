Play

Rays' Corey Dickerson: Headed to bench Monday

Dickerson is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the left-handed CC Sabathia taking the mound for the Yankees, the Rays will start Cesar Puello in left field to get another righty bat in the lineup. Dickerson will likely return to the lineup Tuesday, when Sonny Gray heads to the hill for New York.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast