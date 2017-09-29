Rays' Corey Dickerson: Hits 27th long fly
Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's win over the Yankees.
This was just the second homer in September for Dickerson, and he now sports a crippling .186/.208/.314 slash line for the month. It's been a discouraging stretch because the veteran outfielder exploded out of the gate with excellent fantasy numbers. Dickerson takes an .809 OPS, 27 homers, 62 RBI and 83 runs into the final week of the season.
