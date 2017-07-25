Rays' Corey Dickerson: Hits bench against lefty Tuesday

Dickerson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With lefty Wade Miley taking the hill for Baltimore, Dickerson will head to the bench for the first time since July 6. Mallex Smith will slide over to left field to fill the void while Peter Bourjos enters the lineup in center field to round things out.

