Rays' Corey Dickerson: Hits solo shot in loss

Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Dickerson entered with an 0-for-14 stretch through his past four games, so Thursday's homerwas a welcomed blast for gamers. He continues his run at career-best marks with 19 homers, 44 RBI, 64 runs and a .304/.348/.535 slash line for the campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast