Rays' Corey Dickerson: Homers club to win
Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Thursday's win over Cleveland.
Dickerson has really cooled down and owns an underwhelming .678 OPS in the second half. He's going to receive every opportunity to hit his way out of his current funk, and his power upside buoys his fantasy value in most settings. However, his current form is still concerning.
