Rays' Corey Dickerson: Not in Saturday's lineup

Dickerson is out of the lineup against the Mariners on Saturday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dickerson will get a day off versus left-hander Ariel Miranda following 10 straight starts. Peter Bourjos draws the start in left in his stead.

