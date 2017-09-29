Play

Rays' Corey Dickerson: Not included in Friday's lineup

Dickerson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, according to Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times.

Dickerson homered in Thursday's contest, but he is 0-for-9 against Friday's opposing starter, Wade Miley, so he will open on the bench while Cesar Puello enters the lineup.

