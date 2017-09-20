Rays' Corey Dickerson: Out Wednesday versus southpaw
Dickerson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Dickerson regularly sits out when Tampa Bay faces a lefty, and Wednesday will be no exception as Jon Lester is starting for the Cubs. Peter Bourjos will patrol left field and hit ninth with Dickerson out of the lineup.
More News
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Hits bench vs. lefty Wednesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Headed to bench Monday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Collects trio of extra-base hits in blowout•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...