Play

Rays' Corey Dickerson: Out Wednesday versus southpaw

Dickerson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dickerson regularly sits out when Tampa Bay faces a lefty, and Wednesday will be no exception as Jon Lester is starting for the Cubs. Peter Bourjos will patrol left field and hit ninth with Dickerson out of the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast