Play

Rays' Corey Dickerson: Powers club to win

Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Thursday's win over Cleveland.

Dickerson has really cooled down and owns an underwhelming .678 OPS in the second half. He's going to receive every opportunity to hit his way out of his current funk, and his power upside buoys his fantasy value in most settings. However, his current form is still concerning.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast