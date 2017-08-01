Rays' Corey Dickerson: Puts on power display

Dickerson went 2-for-4 with three RBI from a two-run home run and a solo shot in Monday's 14-7 loss to the Astros. He also walked once.

Dickerson now has 14 of his 21 homers on the season out of the leadoff spot, and he's slashed .316/.363/.626 overall out of the top of the order. He also closed out July on a bit of a hot streak after a rough month at the plate overall, hitting safely in four of his last five games while driving in six runs over that stretch.