Rays' Corey Dickerson: Ropes go-ahead single in win
Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.
Dickerson's third-inning hit erased an early 2-1 deficit and gave the Rays a lead they wouldn't relinquish. While he's slumped overall in July (.207 average), the slugger does have hits in three of his last four games and still retains an impressive .300 average on the season.
