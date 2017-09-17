Rays' Corey Dickerson: Sitting versus lefty

Dickerson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Boston.

With Eduardo Rodriguez, a southpaw, headed to the hill for the Red Sox, the Rays will move Corey Dickerson to the bench and start Cesar Puello in left field. The team has Monday off, and Jon Lester (another lefty) is scheduled to start when the Rays face the Cubs on Tuesday, so Dickerson may not return to the lineup until Wednesday versus John Lackey.