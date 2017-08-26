Rays' Corey Dickerson: Stays hot with four-hit night
Dickerson went 4-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a walk and two runs in Friday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.
After an extended slump that saw him go just 3-for-38 over a 10-day stretch earlier in August, Dickerson has rebounded in spectacular fashion, especially over the last four contests. He's posted a .600 average (9-for-15) with two doubles, two home runs, three RBI and five runs over that span, racking up a trio of multi-hit efforts in the process.
