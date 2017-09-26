Play

Rays' Corey Dickerson: Takes seat Tuesday

Dickerson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery is starting for the Yankees, so Dickerson will get the day off. Peter Bourjos will bat ninth and start in left field in his place.

