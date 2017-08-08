Rays' Corey Dickerson: Takes seat vs lefty
Dickerson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Dickerson will head to the bench as manager Kevin Cash looks to stack righty bats against the lefty-throwing Chris Sale. Mallex Smith will slide over to cover left field for Dickerson while Peter Bourjos draws the start in center.
