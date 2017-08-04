Rays' Corey Dickerson: Three hits in Thursday's series finale

Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI Thursday in Houston.

Dickerson enjoyed hitting in Minute Maid Park despite its pitcher-friendly lean, notching three multi-hit efforts as his team took three out of four from the AL-leading Astros. He's batting just .282 at Tropicana Field, so staying hot over the upcoming nine-game homestand will be a challenge for the leadoff man.