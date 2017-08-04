Rays' Corey Dickerson: Three hits in Thursday's series finale
Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI Thursday in Houston.
Dickerson enjoyed hitting in Minute Maid Park despite its pitcher-friendly lean, notching three multi-hit efforts as his team took three out of four from the AL-leading Astros. He's batting just .282 at Tropicana Field, so staying hot over the upcoming nine-game homestand will be a challenge for the leadoff man.
More News
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Puts on power display•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Ropes go-ahead single in win•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Hits solo shot in loss•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Hits bench against lefty Tuesday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Belts 18th homer Friday•
-
Rays' Corey Dickerson: Raps out four hits Saturday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...