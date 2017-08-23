Rays' Corey Dickerson: Uncorks 23rd homer

Dickerson went 2-for-4 with his 23rd home run of the year against the Jays on Tuesday.

After flirting with the Mendoza Line for the first half of last season, Dickerson heated up in the second half and mostly hasn't looked back since. However, he's in the midst of a rough August in which he's gone just 14-for-76 (.184) with two homers; perhaps Tuesday's big blast will get him going again.