Rays' Corey Dickerson: Wraps up campaign with three-hit day

Dickerson went 3-for-4 in Sunday's season-ending 6-0 win over the Orioles.

Dickerson wrapped up the season the way he started it, as Sunday's multi-hit effort was his third straight and fifth in the final seven contests. The slugger slashed .414/.414/.552 and posted a .413 wOBA over the 29 plate appearances he logged over the latter span and he established a new career high in home runs (27) and extra-base hits (64) this season, despite a lackluster second half during which he slashed just .241/.282/.408.