Kluber (6-5) earned the win Sunday against Baltimore, striking out three in six innings while allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman.

After holding Baltimore scoreless through three innings, Kluber struggled in the fourth and gave up two runs on four hits. In the sixth, Rougned Odor tagged Kluber for a two-run homer with two outs to make it a 6-4 game. He came out after throwing 83 pitches, which has been normal for the 36-year-old all season as he's averaging 77 pitches per outing and has not eclipsed six innings in any start. Coming off three injury-riddled seasons, the Rays have been hesitant to overwork the veteran and it has paid off as he's compiled a 3.73 ERA and 82:15 K:BB through 94 innings.