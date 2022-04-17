Kluber allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings Saturday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Kluber surrendered a two-run home run to Jose Abreu in the fourth inning, accounting for the only damage he allowed in his outing. He needed only 75 pitches to retire 15 hitters, which was a positive step forward in efficiency after he issued four free passes across only 4.2 innings in his opening start of the campaign. Otherwise, results have been positive for Kluber early on as he's allowed only two earned runs with nine strikeouts across 9.2 frames.